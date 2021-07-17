Holocene Advisors LP Has $90.57 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 211,632 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $90,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

UBER traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 18,224,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,984,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

