Holocene Advisors LP Has $59.28 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $64.33. 250,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

