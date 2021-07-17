Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 2,057,360 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 347.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $115,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 358,328 shares worth $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 3,070,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

