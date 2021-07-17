Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $11.35 on Friday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

