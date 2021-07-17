Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $118.12 on Friday. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

