Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,827 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $94,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $119.75 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

