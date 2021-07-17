Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.83 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $464,847.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $81,480,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $34,491,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

