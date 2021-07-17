Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERUS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 4,413.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 427,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 354,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 971.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 217,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,265,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

