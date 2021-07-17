Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.36. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

