Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 3,423 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

