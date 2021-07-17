Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

