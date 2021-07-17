Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

