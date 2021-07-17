Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $508,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

