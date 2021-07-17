Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,350 Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

