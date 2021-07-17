Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,089 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.