Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

