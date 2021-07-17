Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.5403 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.