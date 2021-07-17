Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. 38,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,681. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.5403 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.