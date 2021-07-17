Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.89% from the company’s current price.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

NYSE HES opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 141,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $2,508,158.96. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,139,979 shares of company stock valued at $83,451,364. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hess by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

