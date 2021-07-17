Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

