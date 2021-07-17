Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Forward Air by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

