Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $386,000 Investment in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SLR Senior Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Senior Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

SUNS stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

SLR Senior Investment Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

