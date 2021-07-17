Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

