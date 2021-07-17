Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,073,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.23 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

