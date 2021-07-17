Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,577 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 215,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 99,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 132,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

