Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after acquiring an additional 542,472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 82,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.