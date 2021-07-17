Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLXA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helix Acquisition by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 6.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 228,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. Helix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

