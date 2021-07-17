Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 190,301 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

