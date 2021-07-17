HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHR opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

