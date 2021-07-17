Head to Head Survey: Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) & Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Alimera Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alimera Sciences $50.82 million 1.20 -$5.34 million ($1.04) -8.48

Peak Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alimera Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Peak Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimera Sciences has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Alimera Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Alimera Sciences -16.40% N/A -16.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and Alimera Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alimera Sciences has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.24%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Peak Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats Peak Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Therapy Corporation and changed its name to Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2014. Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company sells its products to physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals through direct sales and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

