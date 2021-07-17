Head to Head Review: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Youdao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 2.42 -$154.51 million N/A N/A Youdao $485.44 million 5.73 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -9.43

Zhangmen Education has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zhangmen Education and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 0 0 2.00 Youdao 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Youdao has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.99%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Summary

Youdao beats Zhangmen Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

