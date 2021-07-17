Head-To-Head Analysis: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) versus Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.83%

This table compares Gold Fields and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.12 $723.00 million $1.00 9.31 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Fields and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 3 1 0 2.25 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gold Fields currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential downside of 13.65%. Given Gold Fields’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

