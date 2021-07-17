Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Haynes International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.50. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

