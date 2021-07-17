Handshake (HNS) Trading 16% Lower This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $69.92 million and approximately $349,803.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,859.60 or 0.05931417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.80 or 0.01380473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00376927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00129384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.00614828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00389747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00296303 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 405,359,088 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

