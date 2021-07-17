Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €20.42 ($24.02) and last traded at €20.58 ($24.21). 38,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.66 ($24.31).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.33 ($26.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.56.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

