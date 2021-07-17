H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,190,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

HIGA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,501. H.I.G. Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

