Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

