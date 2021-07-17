Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $142.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

