Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 153.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Invacare by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period.

Shares of IVC opened at $7.56 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $264.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

