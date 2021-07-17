Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $351.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $305.00 to $351.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.40.

NYSE GPI opened at $162.08 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 22.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $988,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

