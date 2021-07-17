Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $19.72

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $19.17. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 217 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

