Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Centene worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

