Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $30,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teradyne by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $3,510,471.26. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

