Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $37.05 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $37,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $62,346,678. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $602.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

