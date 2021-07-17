Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 620 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Snap-on by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $219.80 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.22 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.