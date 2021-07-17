Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 19,860 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $35,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

