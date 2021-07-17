Gray Mars Venus Trust, Arizona Sells 133,500 Shares of EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Stock

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) major shareholder Gray Mars Venus Trust, Arizona sold 133,500 shares of EVmo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $268,335.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:YAYO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. EVmo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 388.33% and a negative net margin of 75.41%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

