Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 835,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,104,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,705.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,068,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,936. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

