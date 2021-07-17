GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $20.85 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.50.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.96.

NYSE:GPX opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

