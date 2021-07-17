Gotham Makker Sells 35,085 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,643,732.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

